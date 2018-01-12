How to Use Putt Break Maps

When you are shooting for the green, use the new Approach View and the GPS target to see how your ball will roll when landing on the green.

When you are on the green, use the new Putt View to set the location of the ball and the flag to know how your putt will break. Natalie Gulbis shows you how it just takes a few seconds to read your putt and knock it in with the NEW GolfLogix App.